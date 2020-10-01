City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $176.04

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.04 and traded as low as $172.54. City Merchants High Yield Trust shares last traded at $174.16, with a volume of 100,427 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.53. The company has a market cap of $178.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

