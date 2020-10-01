Short Interest in EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Rises By 26.3%

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Get EXXARO RESOURCE/S alerts:

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.