Short Interest in EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Rises By 26.3%

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
EXXARO RESOURCE/S stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.52.
EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile
