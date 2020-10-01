Short Interest in EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Decreases By 18.2%

EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of HLMNY stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45. EFG International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Separately, Danske cut EFG International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

