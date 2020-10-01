Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GEF.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:GEF.B opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Greif has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

