Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Update

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,789,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874,930 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,165,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 906,496 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,987,000.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

PPR stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.