Short Interest in Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Drops By 18.2%

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Assertio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Assertio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Assertio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.10% and a negative return on equity of 153.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

