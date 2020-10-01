Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 644,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 21.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

