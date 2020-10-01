Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Shares of Altium stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Altium has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altium in a report on Sunday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

