J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.95.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.