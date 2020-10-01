Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 26.3% in September

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 50.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 13.7% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

BNY stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

