Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,533. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

NYSE:MPW opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

