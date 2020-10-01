Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Drops By 18.1%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

DLTR stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

