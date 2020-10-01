IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IKNX stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. IKONICS has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

