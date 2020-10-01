IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IKNX stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. IKONICS has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

