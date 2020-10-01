Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,333,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,902.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 317,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

