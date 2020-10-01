Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 163,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

