Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.16

Shares of Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.16 and traded as high as $269.00. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 147,887 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.19. The stock has a market cap of $291.77 million and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

