PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Pen Inc (OTCMKTS:PENC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.99. PEN shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

PEN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PENC)

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

