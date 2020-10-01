Triton Emission Solutions (OTCMKTS:DSOX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oct 1st, 2020

Triton Emission Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:DSOX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Triton Emission Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

About Triton Emission Solutions (OTCMKTS:DSOX)

Triton Emission Solutions Inc develops and markets emission abatement technologies for the marine industry worldwide. It offers Njord exhaust gas scrubber system that clean the exhaust gases from excess sulfur released from the internal combustion process within ships engine; and bio scrubber technology, a system designed to reduce the maintenance cost and premature failure of gas turbine engines by removing alkali metals.

