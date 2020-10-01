Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.85

Proteo Inc (OTCMKTS:PTEO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and traded as high as $179.80. Proteo shares last traded at $179.80, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

About Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products in the United States. The company focuses on the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases. Its proprietary product includes Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands.

