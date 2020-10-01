Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ikkuma Resources Corp (CVE:IKM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Ikkuma Resources shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

About Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM)

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

