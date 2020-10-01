OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:SILEF (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,668,200 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 1,323,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SILEF stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. OTCMKTS:SILEF has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

About OTCMKTS:SILEF

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

