Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.65. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 6,100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $32.47 million and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

