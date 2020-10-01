Rio Tinto Limited (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Rio Tinto Limited (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Shares of RTNTF stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

