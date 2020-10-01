Rio Tinto Limited (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Rio Tinto Limited (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.
Shares of RTNTF stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.
About Rio Tinto
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.