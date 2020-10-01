TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.86

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $15.23. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The stock has a market cap of $282.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TerraVest Industries news, insider Charles Pellerin acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,922 shares in the company, valued at C$3,768,869. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,499 shares of company stock valued at $953,323.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.