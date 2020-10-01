Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.23

Shares of Accsys Technologies Plc (LON:AXS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and traded as high as $94.99. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 23,298 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

