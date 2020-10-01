ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.83

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and traded as high as $35.84. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan shares last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 1,879 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.42% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

