Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Monarques Gold Corp (CVE:MQR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Monarques Gold shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 196,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on Monarques Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Monarques Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac advanced projects; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as 6 promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

