Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Monarques Gold Corp (CVE:MQR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Monarques Gold shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 196,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on Monarques Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Monarques Gold Company Profile (CVE:MQR)

Monarques Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac advanced projects; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as 6 promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

