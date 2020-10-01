Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $5.85. Clarke shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 4,745 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Clarke (TSE:CKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.53 million during the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

