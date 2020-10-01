Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GLDD has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

