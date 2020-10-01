Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 1,379,899 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 821,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

