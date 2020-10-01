NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

