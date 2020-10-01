Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $620.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Qutoutiao by 8.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qutoutiao by 161.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Qutoutiao by 70.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

