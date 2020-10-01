Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 150.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,587,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Simulations Plus by 126.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

