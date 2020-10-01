Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.35 Million

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce sales of $131.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $102.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $485.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.69 million to $489.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $573.16 million, with estimates ranging from $560.38 million to $582.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

SUPN opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 416,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

