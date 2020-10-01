Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

