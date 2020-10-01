Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report $70.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.25 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $85.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $277.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.76 million to $283.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.37 million, with estimates ranging from $265.42 million to $273.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million.

CPSS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

