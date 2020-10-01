$677.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $677.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $694.20 million. TransUnion posted sales of $689.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in TransUnion by 21.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63,983 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

