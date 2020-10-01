$455.19 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post $455.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.96 million and the lowest is $447.90 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $756.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. AltaCorp Capital cut Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

NBR stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $204.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.24. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 267.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 222.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

