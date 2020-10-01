$560.10 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to post $560.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $574.80 million and the lowest is $549.00 million. MRC Global posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

NYSE MRC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 46,318.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 757,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 756,983 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 60.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,349,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 509,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 389,899 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

