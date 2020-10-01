$99.40 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to announce sales of $99.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.95 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $421.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $441.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $451.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.93 million to $462.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

RPAI stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 65.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 711,030 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 49.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 471,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

