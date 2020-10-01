Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 397,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

