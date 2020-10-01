$84.45 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post $84.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.51 million. Regional Management reported sales of $91.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $356.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.16 million to $365.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $350.84 million, with estimates ranging from $322.93 million to $378.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $89.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 3,144 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regional Management by 21.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Regional Management by 205.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

RM opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $188.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

