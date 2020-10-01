TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 1,350,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,273,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 133,921 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

