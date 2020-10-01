Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Cut to $21.50

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 202,268 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 57.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

