Piper Sandler Lowers QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $37.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

QCR stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of QCR by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

