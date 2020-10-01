Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Armstrong World have underperformed the industry so far this year. Lower volumes in both the Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments as a result of lower market demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as unfavorable Mineral Fiber AUV has been hurting the company. Furthermore, it expects revenue to decline 10-18% for 2020, primarily due to lower volume. Nonetheless, Armstrong World has been benefiting from healthcare and education verticals, and repair & remodel as well as retail and office. Also, Armstrong World’s focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio bode well. Acquisition of Turf in June strengthens the company’s design and manufacturing capabilities, as well as broadens the extensive portfolio of architectural specialties ceiling and wall solutions.”

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.61.

NYSE AWI opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.