Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,040.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is riding on coronavirus crisis-induced e-commerce boom. The company is well poised to benefit from robust growth in the merchant base. Exponential surge in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines are driving growth. Moreover, robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital are key catalysts. Furthermore, solid uptake of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, bodes well. Additionally, partnerships with Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base. Initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,014.93.

Shopify stock opened at $1,022.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,676.97, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $980.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $20,613,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

