Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Strong Sell

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flex is bearing the brunt of sluggish demand from networking, data center, telecom and automotive as well as energy verticals due to the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the disruptions in supply chains and higher lead times are adding to the woes. Increasing costs due to coronavirus outbreak and continuing investments on “Sketch-to-Scale” portfolio transition will keep margins under pressure in the near term. Moreover, the high debt level has jeopardized its ability to sustain share buybacks. The company suspended share repurchases in mid-March to improve liquidity and cash position amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s diversified portfolio with increased focus on end-markets like communications (5G), converged enterprise and cloud holds promise.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

FLEX opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Flex by 97.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 777,642 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 30.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 725,709 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $595,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Flex by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

