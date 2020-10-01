Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UPS is being aided by a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is rising. Owing to the surge in residential and healthcare shipments, UPS performed impressively in second-quarter 2020. The substantial boom in e-commerce business is a huge positive and is likely to boost UPS' September-quarter results too. We are also encouraged by UPS' solid free cash flow. Notably, adjusted free cash flow surged 77.2% year over year in first-half 2020. We are, however, concerned about the decline in the company's overall adjusted profit in the first half of 2020. The downside was mainly due to coronavirus-induced supply chain disruptions. Coronavirus-induced weakness in the industrial sector has resulted in decline in B2B volumes.”

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.48.

NYSE:UPS opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.