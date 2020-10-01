Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

NYSE MYOV opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,646.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $41,180.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,658 shares of company stock worth $1,155,066. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

